National Bank Financial Cuts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$170.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EHMEF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

