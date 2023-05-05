National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $32.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $33.06. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $149.34 per share.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of C$13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cormark raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$926.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$612.00 and a 12 month high of C$956.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$909.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$829.46. The firm has a market cap of C$20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total value of C$943,857.50. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

