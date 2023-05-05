National Bank Financial Trims Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price to C$127.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CGJTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CGJTF opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28.

About Cargojet

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

