National Bank Financial Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

NYSE NEM opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,233 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

