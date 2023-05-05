National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of National Retail Properties worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,114,000 after purchasing an additional 347,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after purchasing an additional 744,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,565 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.