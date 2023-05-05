National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $47.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

