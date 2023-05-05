National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised National Vision from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

National Vision stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. National Vision has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $468.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.61 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 420.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment offers America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

