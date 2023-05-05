Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,068 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

