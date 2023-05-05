Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 332 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

