Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 4,258 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

