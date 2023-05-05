Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UTF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

