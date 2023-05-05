Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 11,220 Shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Get Rating) by 123.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 1.65% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSTP. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSTP stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.75. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

