Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 421 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $422.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.30 and a 200 day moving average of $409.48. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

