Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $667,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHD opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

