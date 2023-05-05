Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

Shares of UNP opened at $197.06 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

