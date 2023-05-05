Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AFB opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

