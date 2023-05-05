Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCHP opened at $76.03 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

