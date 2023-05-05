Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

