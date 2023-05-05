Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

