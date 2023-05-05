Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 595.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 76,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 879.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

