Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUI opened at $11.50 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

