Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $244,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.23.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

