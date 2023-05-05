Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $512,000 in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $538.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

