Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $598,000 in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 33,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLX opened at $17.74 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

