Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

