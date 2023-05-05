Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $227.34 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $282.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.75.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

