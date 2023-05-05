Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $628,000 Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,131,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.8 %

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.96 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

