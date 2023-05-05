Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $9.97 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 18.88 and a quick ratio of 18.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

