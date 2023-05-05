Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 11,595 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $15.54 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

