Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,975 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMY opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,568 shares of company stock worth $22,130,076. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

