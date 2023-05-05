Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 572 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $405.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.87. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $445.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.