Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,072 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter worth $249,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEE opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

