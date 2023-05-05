Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

