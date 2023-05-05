Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 5,098 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.6 %

FAPR stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

