Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 548 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,316 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.