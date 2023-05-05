Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $746,000 Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westlake by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Westlake Stock Up 4.1 %

WLK stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

