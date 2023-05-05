NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 350 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 360 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.37) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 340 ($4.25) in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.75) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 340 ($4.25).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG stock opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.15) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.13 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.91). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 271.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.17. The company has a market cap of £24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 7,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). In other NatWest Group news, insider Frank Dangeard purchased 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £2,707.38 ($3,382.53). Also, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 7,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £19,904.96 ($24,868.77). Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

