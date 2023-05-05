Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,359.55 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $42,359.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00137464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00029714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038152 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,052,015 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.