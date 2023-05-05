NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Lowered to $20.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 120.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.00 and a beta of 1.52. NerdWallet has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81,528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $549,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

