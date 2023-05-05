Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires $383,699.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 58,580 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $383,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 328,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,751.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

NML opened at $6.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,490,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 761,583 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 92.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,607,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 284,566 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

