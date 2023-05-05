Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Acquires $383,699.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 58,580 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $383,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 328,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,751.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance
NML opened at $6.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
