New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.8 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

