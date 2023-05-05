Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

