NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NYSE NEU opened at $395.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $404.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.70 and its 200-day moving average is $336.27.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $682.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 33.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

