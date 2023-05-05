Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.95 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:NGT opened at C$66.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.94. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$51.44 and a 52 week high of C$94.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

