Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New C$94.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.61.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Newmont has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $74.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

