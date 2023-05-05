Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

