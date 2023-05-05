Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

