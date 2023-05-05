Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Head to Head Survey

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and S&T Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 14.73% 14.30% 0.95% S&T Bancorp 33.39% 12.32% 1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and S&T Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $7.75 billion 1.92 $1.34 billion $5.88 12.18 S&T Bancorp $399.01 million 2.53 $135.52 million $3.74 6.92

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.4% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northern Trust and S&T Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 9 4 0 2.21 S&T Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00

Northern Trust currently has a consensus target price of $97.29, suggesting a potential upside of 35.88%. S&T Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Northern Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Northern Trust pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. S&T Bancorp pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Northern Trust beats S&T Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions through its registered investment advisor. The company was founded on March 17, 1983 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.