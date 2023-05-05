Northland Securities Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $200.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

