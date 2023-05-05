NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of NOV worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 243.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

NOV Price Performance

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.89. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

