Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $10.77 on Friday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

